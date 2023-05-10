A share of Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) closed at $24.06 per share on Tuesday, down from $26.85 day before. While Tucows Inc. has underperformed by -10.39%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, TCX fell by -52.26%, with highs and lows ranging from $54.53 to $16.03, whereas the simple moving average fell by -30.17% in the last 200 days.

On August 25, 2015, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ: TCX) recommending Buy.

Analysis of Tucows Inc. (TCX)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -4.40%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

Tucows Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -25.60% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.90, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and TCX is registering an average volume of 83.71K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 9.37%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 18.48%, with a gain of 8.82% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze Tucows Inc. Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 7.00%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 88.80% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in TCX shares?

The recent increase in stakes in TCX appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Edgepoint Investment Group, Inc.’s position in TCX has increased by 17.15% in the first quarter. The company now owns 1,951,712 shares of the stock, with a value of $37.96 million, following the purchase of 285,693 additional shares during the last quarter. Blacksheep Fund Management Ltd made another decreased to its shares in TCX during the first quarter, downing its stake by -14.47%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -166,021 additional shares for a total stake of worth $19.08 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 981,230.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. added a 24,081 position in TCX. BlackRock Fund Advisors sold an additional 4811.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -0.81%, now holding 0.59 million shares worth $11.4 million. At the end of the first quarter, Van Berkom & Associates, Inc. increased its TCX holdings by 60.21% and now holds 0.39 million TCX shares valued at $7.61 million with the added 0.15 million shares during the period. TCX shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 88.80% at present.