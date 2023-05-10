A share of Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) closed at $28.78 per share on Tuesday, up from $28.05 day before. While Fiverr International Ltd. has overperformed by 2.60%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, FVRR fell by -38.83%, with highs and lows ranging from $47.66 to $26.16, whereas the simple moving average fell by -16.15% in the last 200 days.

On April 10, 2023, BTIG Research started tracking Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE: FVRR) recommending Buy. A report published by Citigroup on December 13, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for FVRR. JMP Securities also rated FVRR shares as ‘Mkt Outperform’, setting a target price of $150 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated February 02, 2022. Piper Sandler Initiated an Overweight rating on January 13, 2022, and assigned a price target of $120. Goldman initiated its ‘Neutral’ rating for FVRR, as published in its report on January 07, 2022. RBC Capital Mkts’s report from October 21, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $195 for FVRR shares, giving the stock a ‘Sector Perform’ rating. RBC Capital Mkts also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Fiverr International Ltd. (FVRR)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 4.10%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Fiverr International Ltd.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -28.30% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 3.20, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and FVRR is registering an average volume of 650.96K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.54%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.36%, with a loss of -6.89% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $50.70, showing growth from the present price of $28.78, which can serve as yet another indication of whether FVRR is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Fiverr International Ltd. Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 12.57%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 52.00% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in FVRR shares?

The recent increase in stakes in FVRR appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC’s position in FVRR has decreased by -5.76% in the first quarter. The company now owns 2,742,891 shares of the stock, with a value of $95.78 million, following the sale of -167,522 additional shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. made another decreased to its shares in FVRR during the first quarter, downing its stake by -0.35%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -3,825 additional shares for a total stake of worth $37.66 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 1,078,456.

During the first quarter, Lord, Abbett & Co. LLC added a 813,722 position in FVRR. Millennium Management LLC purchased an additional 0.39 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 94.56%, now holding 0.8 million shares worth $27.9 million. At the end of the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its FVRR holdings by 1.91% and now holds 0.65 million FVRR shares valued at $22.87 million with the added 12245.0 shares during the period. FVRR shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 52.00% at present.