FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) marked $7.42 per share on Tuesday, up from a previous closing price of $7.41. While FREYR Battery has overperformed by 0.13%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, FREY fell by -13.42%, with highs and lows ranging from $16.94 to $6.20, whereas the simple moving average fell by -29.97% in the last 200 days.

On February 10, 2023, BofA Securities started tracking FREYR Battery (NYSE: FREY) recommending Buy. A report published by Morgan Stanley on January 25, 2023, Downgraded its rating to ‘Equal-Weight’ for FREY. Goldman August 25, 2022d the rating to Buy on August 25, 2022, and set its price target from $11 to $19. Goldman initiated its ‘Neutral’ rating for FREY, as published in its report on June 21, 2022. Piper Sandler’s report from December 17, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $11 for FREY shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. JP Morgan also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of FREYR Battery (FREY)

In order to gain a clear picture of FREYR Battery’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -18.40% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 9.30, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 2.55M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for FREY stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.20%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.16%, with a gain of 14.86% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $16.14, showing growth from the present price of $7.42, which can serve as yet another indication of whether FREY is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze FREYR Battery Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 16.77%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 43.20% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in FREY shares?

The recent increase in stakes in FREY appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. During the last quarter, the company picked up 0 additional shares for a total stake of worth $51.63 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 5,807,544.

During the first quarter, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC added a 706,278 position in FREY. Electron Capital Partners LLC purchased an additional 2.2 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 107.97%, now holding 4.24 million shares worth $37.73 million. At the end of the first quarter, Candlestick Capital Management LP increased its FREY holdings by 45.83% and now holds 3.5 million FREY shares valued at $31.11 million with the added 1.1 million shares during the period. FREY shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 43.20% at present.