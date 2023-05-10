1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) closed Tuesday at $8.41 per share, up from $7.92 a day earlier. While 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. has overperformed by 6.19%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, FLWS fell by -27.37%, with highs and lows ranging from $13.29 to $5.82, whereas the simple moving average fell by -7.26% in the last 200 days.

On March 30, 2023, Craig Hallum Upgraded 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. (NASDAQ: FLWS) to Buy. A report published by Craig Hallum on April 28, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Hold’ for FLWS. DA Davidson April 30, 2021d the rating to Buy on April 30, 2021, and set its price target from $30 to $57. DA Davidson August 28, 2020d its ‘Underperform’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for FLWS, as published in its report on August 28, 2020. DA Davidson’s report from June 02, 2020 suggests a price prediction of $17 for FLWS shares, giving the stock a ‘Underperform’ rating. The Benchmark Company also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. (FLWS)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -4.80%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 0.60% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.80, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and FLWS is recording an average volume of 588.70K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.05%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.75%, with a gain of 3.32% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $15.60, showing growth from the present price of $8.41, which can serve as yet another indication of whether FLWS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. Shares?

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. (FLWS) is based in the USA and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Specialty Retail market. When comparing 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. shares with other companies under Consumer Cyclical, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 178.94, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -5.10%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 4.60%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 66.10% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in FLWS shares?

The recent increase in stakes in FLWS appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in FLWS has decreased by -8.35% in the first quarter. The company now owns 2,079,606 shares of the stock, with a value of $23.92 million, following the sale of -189,394 additional shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC made another increased to its shares in FLWS during the first quarter, upping its stake by 12.31%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 207,471 additional shares for a total stake of worth $21.77 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 1,892,718.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. subtracted a -38,587 position in FLWS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased an additional 2107.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 0.16%, now holding 1.29 million shares worth $14.78 million. At the end of the first quarter, Federated MDTA LLC increased its FLWS holdings by 17.11% and now holds 1.23 million FLWS shares valued at $14.19 million with the added 0.18 million shares during the period. FLWS shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 66.10% at present.