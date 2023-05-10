RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX) marked $2.23 per share on Tuesday, down from a previous closing price of $2.33. While RLX Technology Inc. has underperformed by -4.29%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, RLX rose by 19.89%, with highs and lows ranging from $3.06 to $0.90, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 12.02% in the last 200 days.

On November 01, 2021, BofA Securities started tracking RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE: RLX) recommending Neutral. A report published by Citigroup on March 12, 2021, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for RLX. China Renaissance also rated RLX shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $30 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated February 22, 2021.

Analysis of RLX Technology Inc. (RLX)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -82.10%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of RLX Technology Inc.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 9.70% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 14.00, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 10.48M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for RLX stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.65%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.36%, with a loss of -8.61% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $4.32, showing growth from the present price of $2.23, which can serve as yet another indication of whether RLX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze RLX Technology Inc. Shares?

The China based company RLX Technology Inc. (RLX) is one of the biggest names in Tobacco. When comparing RLX Technology Inc. shares with other companies under Consumer Defensive, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 14.39, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -148.50%.

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 42.70%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 29.50% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in RLX shares?

The recent increase in stakes in RLX appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC’s position in RLX has increased by 5,351.09% in the first quarter. The company now owns 34,557,088 shares of the stock, with a value of $100.22 million, following the purchase of 33,923,140 additional shares during the last quarter. During the last quarter, the company picked up 0 additional shares for a total stake of worth $89.59 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 30,893,022.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. added a 247,512 position in RLX. BlackRock Fund Advisors sold an additional -6.08 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -41.98%, now holding 8.41 million shares worth $24.38 million. At the end of the first quarter, Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its RLX holdings by -20.39% and now holds 8.27 million RLX shares valued at $23.99 million with the lessened -2.12 million shares during the period. RLX shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 29.50% at present.