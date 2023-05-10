As of Tuesday, Myriad Genetics Inc.’s (NASDAQ:MYGN) stock closed at $17.99, down from $18.32 the previous day. While Myriad Genetics Inc. has underperformed by -1.80%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, MYGN fell by -16.29%, with highs and lows ranging from $28.18 to $13.92, whereas the simple moving average fell by -13.46% in the last 200 days.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

On January 18, 2023, Raymond James Upgraded Myriad Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ: MYGN) to Outperform. A report published by Stephens on October 06, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Equal-Weight’ rating for MYGN. Cowen also rated MYGN shares as ‘Market Perform’, setting a target price of $33 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated October 15, 2021. Goldman initiated its ‘Sell’ rating for MYGN, as published in its report on June 03, 2021. BofA/Merrill’s report from September 26, 2019 suggests a price prediction of $28 for MYGN shares, giving the stock a ‘Underperform’ rating. Piper Jaffray also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Myriad Genetics Inc. (MYGN)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 9.90%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Myriad Genetics Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.70, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and MYGN is recording 617.93K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.31%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 9.54%, with a loss of -15.38% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $21.89, showing growth from the present price of $17.99, which can serve as yet another indication of whether MYGN is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Myriad Genetics Inc. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 3.00%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 102.49% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in MYGN shares?

The recent increase in stakes in MYGN appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in MYGN has decreased by -2.13% in the first quarter. The company now owns 13,173,398 shares of the stock, with a value of $306.02 million, following the sale of -286,928 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in MYGN during the first quarter, upping its stake by 1.97%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 177,724 additional shares for a total stake of worth $213.21 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 9,178,238.

During the first quarter, Camber Capital Management LP added a 2,000,000 position in MYGN. Wellington Management Co. LLP purchased an additional 0.82 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 13.82%, now holding 6.79 million shares worth $157.67 million. At the end of the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its MYGN holdings by 7.80% and now holds 5.02 million MYGN shares valued at $116.62 million with the added 0.36 million shares during the period. MYGN shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 102.49% at present.