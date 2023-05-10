Commercial Vehicle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) closed Tuesday at $9.20 per share, down from $10.01 a day earlier. While Commercial Vehicle Group Inc. has underperformed by -8.09%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CVGI rose by 28.13%, with highs and lows ranging from $10.29 to $4.03, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 36.29% in the last 200 days.

On December 01, 2022, Noble Capital Markets started tracking Commercial Vehicle Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CVGI) recommending Outperform. A report published by Colliers Securities on August 11, 2020, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for CVGI. Barrington Research also reiterated CVGI shares as ‘Outperform’, quoting a target price of $8.50 on the company’s shares in a report dated September 18, 2019. Barrington Research Initiated an Outperform rating on August 29, 2019, and assigned a price target of $7.50. Dougherty & Company initiated its ‘Neutral’ rating for CVGI, as published in its report on August 27, 2019. Seaport Global Securities’s report from December 11, 2018 suggests a price prediction of $9 for CVGI shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Seaport Global Securities also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Commercial Vehicle Group Inc. (CVGI)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 7.50%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Commercial Vehicle Group Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -13.20% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.30, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and CVGI is recording an average volume of 175.77K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.10%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 11.10%, with a gain of 27.07% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $12.00, showing growth from the present price of $9.20, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CVGI is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Commercial Vehicle Group Inc. Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 59.20% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in CVGI shares?

The recent increase in stakes in CVGI appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Forager Capital Management LLC’s position in CVGI has increased by 18.49% in the first quarter. The company now owns 2,627,619 shares of the stock, with a value of $19.18 million, following the purchase of 410,013 additional shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP made another increased to its shares in CVGI during the first quarter, upping its stake by 2.76%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 54,000 additional shares for a total stake of worth $14.68 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 2,010,697.

During the first quarter, Renaissance Technologies LLC subtracted a -136,200 position in CVGI. The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchased an additional 58844.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 4.27%, now holding 1.44 million shares worth $10.5 million. At the end of the first quarter, Polar Asset Management Partners, increased its CVGI holdings by 8.40% and now holds 1.35 million CVGI shares valued at $9.88 million with the added 0.1 million shares during the period. CVGI shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 59.20% at present.