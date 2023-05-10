The share price of Columbia Banking System Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) rose to $19.40 per share on Tuesday from $19.34. While Columbia Banking System Inc. has overperformed by 0.31%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, COLB fell by -32.87%, with highs and lows ranging from $35.53 to $17.54, whereas the simple moving average fell by -32.72% in the last 200 days.

On April 06, 2023, Raymond James Upgraded Columbia Banking System Inc. (NASDAQ: COLB) to Strong Buy. A report published by Keefe Bruyette on April 06, 2023, Upgraded its rating to ‘Outperform’ for COLB. Piper Sandler also Upgraded COLB shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $32 on the company’s shares in a report dated March 17, 2023. UBS Initiated an Neutral rating on March 15, 2023, and assigned a price target of $23. Truist initiated its ‘Hold’ rating for COLB, as published in its report on March 02, 2023. Wells Fargo’s report from March 01, 2023 suggests a price prediction of $37 for COLB shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. Keefe Bruyette also rated the stock as ‘Mkt Perform’.

Analysis of Columbia Banking System Inc. (COLB)

A return on investment can be expected regardless of COLB’s performance over the next quarter with the dividend set at $1.20 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 21.70%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Columbia Banking System Inc.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 11.20% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and COLB is recording an average volume of 3.19M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.14%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.06%, with a loss of -0.15% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $27.25, showing growth from the present price of $19.40, which can serve as yet another indication of whether COLB is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Columbia Banking System Inc. Shares?

A leading company in the Banks – Regional sector, Columbia Banking System Inc. (COLB) is based in the USA. When comparing Columbia Banking System Inc. shares with other companies under Financial, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 6.06, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 60.00%.

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 46.28% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in COLB shares?

The recent increase in stakes in COLB appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in COLB has increased by 1.70% in the first quarter. The company now owns 22,188,742 shares of the stock, with a value of $475.28 million, following the purchase of 370,678 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another increased to its shares in COLB during the first quarter, upping its stake by 1.67%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 354,663 additional shares for a total stake of worth $462.24 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 21,579,913.

During the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. added a 112,660 position in COLB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased an additional 0.24 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 2.71%, now holding 8.99 million shares worth $192.58 million. At the end of the first quarter, Massachusetts Financial Services increased its COLB holdings by 1.08% and now holds 8.04 million COLB shares valued at $172.13 million with the added 85971.0 shares during the period. COLB shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 46.28% at present.