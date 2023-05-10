Chegg Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) closed Tuesday at $9.98 per share, down from $10.10 a day earlier. While Chegg Inc. has underperformed by -1.19%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CHGG fell by -46.49%, with highs and lows ranging from $30.05 to $8.72, whereas the simple moving average fell by -52.67% in the last 200 days.

On May 02, 2023, Jefferies Downgraded Chegg Inc. (NYSE: CHGG) to Hold. A report published by Barrington Research on May 02, 2023, Downgraded its rating to ‘Mkt Perform’ for CHGG. Craig Hallum also Upgraded CHGG shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $25 on the company’s shares in a report dated April 20, 2023. KeyBanc Capital Markets January 19, 2023d its ‘Sector Weight’ rating to ‘Overweight’ for CHGG, as published in its report on January 19, 2023. Needham also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Chegg Inc. (CHGG)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -7.20%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Chegg Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 26.40% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 4.60, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and CHGG is recording an average volume of 4.36M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.10%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 9.33%, with a gain of 9.91% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $14.95, showing growth from the present price of $9.98, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CHGG is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Chegg Inc. Shares?

Chegg Inc. (CHGG) is based in the USA and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Education & Training Services market. When comparing Chegg Inc. shares with other companies under Consumer Defensive, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 5.56, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -59.20%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 97.50% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in CHGG shares?

The recent increase in stakes in CHGG appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s position in CHGG has decreased by -24.93% in the first quarter. The company now owns 13,459,662 shares of the stock, with a value of $219.39 million, following the sale of -4,469,863 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in CHGG during the first quarter, upping its stake by 5.07%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 579,832 additional shares for a total stake of worth $195.8 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 12,012,019.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors added a 282,620 position in CHGG. Sands Capital Management LLC purchased an additional 72546.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 1.35%, now holding 5.45 million shares worth $88.84 million. At the end of the first quarter, Capital Research & Management Co decreased its CHGG holdings by -7.01% and now holds 4.82 million CHGG shares valued at $78.51 million with the lessened -0.36 million shares during the period. CHGG shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 97.50% at present.