Hims & Hers Health Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) closed Tuesday at $10.65 per share, down from $11.85 a day earlier. While Hims & Hers Health Inc. has underperformed by -10.13%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, HIMS rose by 166.92%, with highs and lows ranging from $12.34 to $2.72, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 43.66% in the last 200 days.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

On April 11, 2023, Robert W. Baird started tracking Hims & Hers Health Inc. (NYSE: HIMS) recommending Neutral. A report published by Jefferies on February 09, 2023, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for HIMS. SVB Leerink also Upgraded HIMS shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $5 on the company’s shares in a report dated November 08, 2022. BofA Securities November 08, 2022d the rating to Buy on November 08, 2022, and set its price target from $7.50 to $8.50. Piper Sandler October 17, 2022d its ‘Overweight’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for HIMS, as published in its report on October 17, 2022. Truist’s report from September 07, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $7 for HIMS shares, giving the stock a ‘Hold’ rating. SVB Leerink also rated the stock as ‘Underperform’.

Analysis of Hims & Hers Health Inc. (HIMS)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 97.40%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Hims & Hers Health Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -20.70% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 4.10, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and HIMS is recording an average volume of 3.69M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.42%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.49%, with a loss of -8.82% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $12.14, showing growth from the present price of $10.65, which can serve as yet another indication of whether HIMS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Hims & Hers Health Inc. Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.80%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 58.20% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in HIMS shares?

The recent increase in stakes in HIMS appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in HIMS has increased by 1.86% in the first quarter. The company now owns 11,030,735 shares of the stock, with a value of $109.42 million, following the purchase of 201,142 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another increased to its shares in HIMS during the first quarter, upping its stake by 5.85%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 442,246 additional shares for a total stake of worth $79.36 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 8,000,005.

During the first quarter, Marshall Wace LLP added a 2,236,609 position in HIMS. Millennium Management LLC purchased an additional 2.09 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 145.81%, now holding 3.52 million shares worth $34.97 million. HIMS shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 58.20% at present.