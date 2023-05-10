In the current trading session, Bruush Oral Care Inc.’s (BRSH) stock is trading at the price of $0.30, a gain of 9.13% over last night’s close. So, the stock is trading at a price that is -92.27% less than its 52-week high of $3.88 and 171.74% better than its 52-week low of $0.11. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -11.72% below the high and +55.07% above the low.

It is also essential to consider BRSH stock ratios like the price-to-sales ratio, which is 0.82 for the last year.

How does Bruush Oral Care Inc. (BRSH) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1.

Bruush Oral Care Inc. (NASDAQ: BRSH) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Bruush Oral Care Inc. (BRSH). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 15.52% of shares. A total of 7 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 36.30% of its stock and 42.97% of its float.

Dec 30, 2022, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Armistice Capital, LLC holding total of 1.0 million shares that make 8.09% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 0.29 million.

The securities firm CVI Holdings, LLC holds 0.5 million shares of BRSH, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 4.04%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 0.15 million.

An overview of Bruush Oral Care Inc.’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests Bruush Oral Care Inc. (BRSH) traded 407,938 shares per day, with a moving average of $0.2801 and price change of +0.0680. With the moving average of $0.2863 and a price change of -0.0475, about 235,923 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, BRSH’s 100-day average volume is 311,632 shares, alongside a moving average of $0.3683 and a price change of -0.2021.