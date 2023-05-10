As of Tuesday, Altus Power Inc.’s (NYSE:AMPS) stock closed at $4.53, up from $4.45 the previous day. While Altus Power Inc. has overperformed by 1.80%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, AMPS fell by -22.43%, with highs and lows ranging from $14.72 to $4.08, whereas the simple moving average fell by -42.79% in the last 200 days.

On April 03, 2023, Morgan Stanley started tracking Altus Power Inc. (NYSE: AMPS) recommending Overweight. A report published by Morgan Stanley on January 10, 2023, Upgraded its rating to ‘Overweight’ for AMPS. Evercore ISI also rated AMPS shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $15 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated January 04, 2023. UBS initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for AMPS, as published in its report on October 25, 2022. JP Morgan’s report from July 18, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $9 for AMPS shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. Citigroup also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Altus Power Inc. (AMPS)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 24.10%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Altus Power Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 14.30% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 3.20, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and AMPS is recording 1.32M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.50%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.67%, with a gain of 8.63% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $10.50, showing growth from the present price of $4.53, which can serve as yet another indication of whether AMPS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Altus Power Inc. Shares?

The Utilities – Renewable market is dominated by Altus Power Inc. (AMPS) based in the USA. When comparing Altus Power Inc. shares with other companies under Utilities, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 13.44, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 186.20%.

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 49.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 41.40% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in AMPS shares?

The recent increase in stakes in AMPS appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Blackstone Alternative Credit Adv’s position in AMPS has decreased by -4.81% in the first quarter. The company now owns 20,775,125 shares of the stock, with a value of $113.85 million, following the sale of -1,050,000 additional shares during the last quarter. Invesco Capital Management LLC made another increased to its shares in AMPS during the first quarter, upping its stake by 11.87%.

AMPS shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 41.40% at present.