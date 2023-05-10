Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM) marked $27.88 per share on Tuesday, down from a previous closing price of $28.10. While Symbotic Inc. has underperformed by -0.78%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SYM rose by 182.47%, with highs and lows ranging from $32.17 to $8.75, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 76.84% in the last 200 days.

On April 17, 2023, Craig Hallum started tracking Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ: SYM) recommending Buy. A report published by UBS on September 19, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for SYM. Goldman also rated SYM shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $19 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated July 25, 2022. Cantor Fitzgerald Initiated an Overweight rating on July 20, 2022, and assigned a price target of $24. William Blair initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for SYM, as published in its report on July 15, 2022. Raymond James’s report from July 05, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $18 for SYM shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. Needham also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Symbotic Inc. (SYM)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 167.60%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Symbotic Inc.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 7.30% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.90, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 608.70K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for SYM stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 9.00%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.97%, with a gain of 19.15% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $30.83, showing growth from the present price of $27.88, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SYM is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Symbotic Inc. Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.60%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 39.60% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in SYM shares?

The recent increase in stakes in SYM appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Adage Capital Management LP made another decreased to its shares in SYM during the first quarter, downing its stake by -36.44%.

At the end of the first quarter, Nicholas Investment Partners LP increased its SYM holdings by 149.52% and now holds 0.49 million SYM shares valued at $11.11 million with the added 0.29 million shares during the period. SYM shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 39.60% at present.