A share of PlayAGS Inc. (NYSE:AGS) closed at $5.52 per share on Tuesday, up from $5.37 day before. While PlayAGS Inc. has overperformed by 2.79%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, AGS fell by -11.40%, with highs and lows ranging from $8.40 to $4.21, whereas the simple moving average fell by -8.57% in the last 200 days.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

On April 27, 2022, ROTH Capital started tracking PlayAGS Inc. (NYSE: AGS) recommending Buy. A report published by B. Riley Securities on June 11, 2021, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for AGS. Truist also Upgraded AGS shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $12 on the company’s shares in a report dated May 07, 2021. Stifel initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for AGS, as published in its report on December 10, 2020. Credit Suisse’s report from May 21, 2020 suggests a price prediction of $3 for AGS shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. SunTrust also rated the stock as ‘Hold’.

Analysis of PlayAGS Inc. (AGS)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 16.40%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

PlayAGS Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -19.60% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.90, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and AGS is registering an average volume of 756.13K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.67%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.64%, with a gain of 5.14% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $11.12, showing growth from the present price of $5.52, which can serve as yet another indication of whether AGS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze PlayAGS Inc. Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.50%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 82.60% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in AGS shares?

The recent increase in stakes in AGS appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC made another increased to its shares in AGS during the first quarter, upping its stake by 27.12%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 674,442 additional shares for a total stake of worth $22.6 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 3,161,217.

During the first quarter, Millennium Management LLC added a 681,831 position in AGS. The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchased an additional 0.38 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 31.04%, now holding 1.61 million shares worth $11.52 million. AGS shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 82.60% at present.