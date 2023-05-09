The share price of Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG) fell to $0.89 per share on Monday from $0.98. While Yatsen Holding Limited has underperformed by -9.50%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, YSG rose by 50.53%, with highs and lows ranging from $2.20 to $0.39, whereas the simple moving average fell by -30.93% in the last 200 days.

On July 14, 2021, Raymond James started tracking Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE: YSG) recommending Mkt Perform. A report published by Morgan Stanley on December 14, 2020, Initiated its previous ‘Equal-Weight’ rating for YSG. Goldman also rated YSG shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $18.60 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated December 14, 2020.

Analysis of Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -34.20%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Yatsen Holding Limited’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -16.30% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 5.20, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and YSG is recording an average volume of 1.70M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 9.23%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 10.44%, with a loss of -12.93% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $1.50, showing growth from the present price of $0.89, which can serve as yet another indication of whether YSG is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Yatsen Holding Limited Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 5.08%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 25.50% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in YSG shares?

The recent increase in stakes in YSG appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Wellington Management Co. LLP made another increased to its shares in YSG during the first quarter, upping its stake by 7.37%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 944,641 additional shares for a total stake of worth $20.38 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 13,767,040.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. subtracted a -897,155 position in YSG. Wellington Management Singapore P purchased an additional 0.2 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 6.41%, now holding 3.28 million shares worth $4.85 million. At the end of the first quarter, Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its YSG holdings by -0.82% and now holds 3.04 million YSG shares valued at $4.5 million with the lessened 25095.0 shares during the period. YSG shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 25.50% at present.