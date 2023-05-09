As of Monday, Workhorse Group Inc.’s (NASDAQ:WKHS) stock closed at $1.04, down from $1.08 the previous day. While Workhorse Group Inc. has underperformed by -3.70%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, WKHS fell by -65.79%, with highs and lows ranging from $4.73 to $0.87, whereas the simple moving average fell by -54.16% in the last 200 days.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

On August 09, 2022, ROTH Capital Downgraded Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ: WKHS) to Neutral. A report published by R. F. Lafferty on March 03, 2022, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for WKHS. ROTH Capital also Upgraded WKHS shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $7 on the company’s shares in a report dated March 02, 2022. R. F. Lafferty Initiated an Hold rating on February 02, 2022, and assigned a price target of $4. DA Davidson initiated its ‘Neutral’ rating for WKHS, as published in its report on August 11, 2021. Cowen’s report from June 04, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $13 for WKHS shares, giving the stock a ‘Market Perform’ rating. B. Riley Securities also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Workhorse Group Inc. (WKHS)

One of the most important indicators of Workhorse Group Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -83.80% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.10, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and WKHS is recording 3.88M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.78%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 10.60%, with a gain of 16.53% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $3.50, showing growth from the present price of $1.04, which can serve as yet another indication of whether WKHS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Workhorse Group Inc. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.80%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 34.10% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in WKHS shares?

The recent increase in stakes in WKHS appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in WKHS has increased by 16.18% in the first quarter. The company now owns 10,096,828 shares of the stock, with a value of $13.43 million, following the purchase of 1,406,023 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in WKHS during the first quarter, upping its stake by 2.68%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 220,862 additional shares for a total stake of worth $11.27 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 8,473,868.

During the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. added a 717,669 position in WKHS. Invesco Capital Management LLC purchased an additional 1.03 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 19.38%, now holding 6.31 million shares worth $8.4 million. At the end of the first quarter, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its WKHS holdings by 15.28% and now holds 3.22 million WKHS shares valued at $4.28 million with the added 0.43 million shares during the period. WKHS shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 34.10% at present.