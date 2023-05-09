A share of Shapeways Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SHPW) closed at $0.44 per share on Monday, up from $0.37 day before. While Shapeways Holdings Inc. has overperformed by 17.96%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SHPW fell by -75.96%, with highs and lows ranging from $1.87 to $0.27, whereas the simple moving average fell by -27.02% in the last 200 days.

On October 26, 2021, Needham started tracking Shapeways Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SHPW) recommending Buy. A report published by Craig Hallum on October 26, 2021, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for SHPW. Stifel also rated SHPW shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $13 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated October 25, 2021.

Analysis of Shapeways Holdings Inc. (SHPW)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 4.80%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Shapeways Holdings Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -26.90% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 4.80, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and SHPW is registering an average volume of 193.99K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 10.48%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 16.19%, with a gain of 52.88% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $1.75, showing growth from the present price of $0.44, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SHPW is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Shapeways Holdings Inc. Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 3.90%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 48.00% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in SHPW shares?

The recent increase in stakes in SHPW appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The company now owns 2,099,431 shares of the stock, with a value of $0.72 million, following the purchase of 2,099,431 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in SHPW during the first quarter, upping its stake by 0.05%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 227 additional shares for a total stake of worth $0.15 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 450,029.

At the end of the first quarter, Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its SHPW holdings by -56.35% and now holds 91000.0 SHPW shares valued at $31213.0 with the lessened -0.12 million shares during the period. SHPW shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 48.00% at present.