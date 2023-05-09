China Pharma Holdings Inc. (AMEX:CPHI) marked $0.37 per share on Monday, up from a previous closing price of $0.35. While China Pharma Holdings Inc. has overperformed by 6.94%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CPHI fell by -86.88%, with highs and lows ranging from $4.15 to $0.29, whereas the simple moving average fell by -68.42% in the last 200 days.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

On January 08, 2010, Rodman & Renshaw started tracking China Pharma Holdings Inc. (AMEX: CPHI) recommending Mkt Outperform.

Analysis of China Pharma Holdings Inc. (CPHI)

In order to gain a clear picture of China Pharma Holdings Inc.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -96.40% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.20, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 301.70K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for CPHI stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 20.69%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 19.69%, with a loss of -9.76% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze China Pharma Holdings Inc. Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 51.79%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 1.20% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in CPHI shares?

The recent increase in stakes in CPHI appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s position in CPHI has decreased by -6.60% in the first quarter. The company now owns 34,042 shares of the stock, with a value of $13276.0, following the sale of -2,404 additional shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC made another increased to its shares in CPHI during the first quarter, upping its stake by 729.92%.

At the end of the first quarter, Two Sigma Securities LLC increased its CPHI holdings by 189.85% and now holds 5881.0 CPHI shares valued at $2294.0 with the added 3852.0 shares during the period. CPHI shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 1.20% at present.