Venus Concept Inc. (VERO)’s stock has witnessed a price hike of 13.45% from the previous close with its current price standing at $0.21. Its current price is -77.17% under its 52-week high of $0.92 and 40.00% more than its 52-week low of $0.15. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -2.14% below the high and +33.48% above the low.

The 200-day Simple moving average is often placed more emphasis on by traders because of daily price changes. Investors will use the SMA-200 in different situations in trading activity as a key indicator to determine their support and resistance levels, and at the moment, VERO’s SMA-200 is $0.3183.

Additionally, it is important to take into account VERO stock ratios, including its price-to-sales ratio, which is 0.14 for the last tewlve months.VERO’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 1.68, resulting in an 1.18 price to cash per share for the period.

How does Venus Concept Inc. (VERO) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. Currently, there are 3 brokerage firms that recommend the stock as a Moderate Buy. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1. Using a scale of 1-5, the current average recommendation is 4.33 in simple terms.

Venus Concept Inc. (VERO): Earnings History

If we examine Venus Concept Inc.’s recent earnings history, in the last quarter ended on 12/30/2022, it posted adjusted earnings per share of -$0.14, slashing the consensus of -$0.14. In other words, it beat the consensus by $0, resulting in a 0.00% surprise. In the 3 months period before the previous quarter which was closed on 12/30/2022, the stock recorded adjusted earnings per share of -$0.14 in contrast with the Outlook of -$0.14. That was a difference of $0 and a surprise of 0.00%.

Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ: VERO) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Venus Concept Inc. (VERO). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 5.09% of shares. A total of 41 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 73.00% of its stock and 76.91% of its float.

Dec 30, 2022, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Essex Woodlands Management Inc. holding total of 31.34 million shares that make 39.12% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 6.74 million.

The securities firm Masters Capital Management, LLC holds 5.0 million shares of VERO, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 6.24%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 1.08 million.

An overview of Venus Concept Inc.’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests Venus Concept Inc. (VERO) traded 192,316 shares per day, with a moving average of $0.1914 and price change of +0.0203. With the moving average of $0.2027 and a price change of -0.0147, about 250,628 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, VERO’s 100-day average volume is 1,161,180 shares, alongside a moving average of $0.2526 and a price change of -0.0947.