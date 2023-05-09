In Monday’s session, ImmunoGen Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) marked $13.34 per share, up from $13.17 in the previous session. While ImmunoGen Inc. has overperformed by 1.29%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, IMGN rose by 175.05%, with highs and lows ranging from $14.00 to $3.10, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 165.66% in the last 200 days.

On May 03, 2023, Piper Sandler Upgraded ImmunoGen Inc. (NASDAQ: IMGN) to Overweight. A report published by Truist on November 21, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for IMGN. Barclays also rated IMGN shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $8 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated September 09, 2022. RBC Capital Mkts March 21, 2022d the rating to Sector Perform on March 21, 2022, and set its price target from $9 to $6. BMO Capital Markets initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for IMGN, as published in its report on February 11, 2022. Jefferies’s report from December 01, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $12 for IMGN shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. H.C. Wainwright also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of ImmunoGen Inc. (IMGN)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 31.00%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

ImmunoGen Inc.’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -135.90% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.40, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and IMGN has an average volume of 6.02M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 8.47%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 15.72%, with a gain of 142.11% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $14.63, showing growth from the present price of $13.34, which can serve as yet another indication of whether IMGN is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze ImmunoGen Inc. Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.30%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 93.10% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in IMGN shares?

The recent increase in stakes in IMGN appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. RA Capital Management LP’s position in IMGN has increased by 0.52% in the first quarter. The company now owns 21,853,958 shares of the stock, with a value of $83.92 million, following the purchase of 112,500 additional shares during the last quarter. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. made another increased to its shares in IMGN during the first quarter, upping its stake by 19.96%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 2,913,240 additional shares for a total stake of worth $67.23 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 17,508,113.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors added a 155,888 position in IMGN. The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold an additional -1.25 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -8.19%, now holding 13.97 million shares worth $53.65 million. At the end of the first quarter, Adage Capital Management LP increased its IMGN holdings by 40.75% and now holds 11.12 million IMGN shares valued at $42.7 million with the added 3.22 million shares during the period. IMGN shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 93.10% at present.