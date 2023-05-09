Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS) closed Monday at $0.22 per share, up from $0.22 a day earlier. While Borqs Technologies Inc. has overperformed by 1.43%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, BRQS fell by -93.35%, with highs and lows ranging from $4.68 to $0.19, whereas the simple moving average fell by -60.62% in the last 200 days.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Analysis of Borqs Technologies Inc. (BRQS)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 173.60%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Borqs Technologies Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 146.70% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.60, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and BRQS is recording an average volume of 1.70M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 12.05%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 8.48%, with a loss of -4.22% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze Borqs Technologies Inc. Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 15.90%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 0.60% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in BRQS shares?

The recent increase in stakes in BRQS appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Millennium Management LLC’s position in BRQS has increased by 5,297.09% in the first quarter. The company now owns 1,225,140 shares of the stock, with a value of $0.31 million, following the purchase of 1,202,440 additional shares during the last quarter. Citadel Securities LLC made another increased to its shares in BRQS during the first quarter, upping its stake by 1,241.17%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 244,212 additional shares for a total stake of worth $65972.0, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 263,888.

BRQS shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 0.60% at present.