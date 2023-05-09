Sana Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA) marked $5.54 per share on Monday, down from a previous closing price of $5.70. While Sana Biotechnology Inc. has underperformed by -2.81%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SANA fell by -27.68%, with highs and lows ranging from $9.55 to $2.99, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 7.62% in the last 200 days.

On May 02, 2023, H.C. Wainwright started tracking Sana Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ: SANA) recommending Neutral. A report published by Morgan Stanley on March 01, 2021, Initiated its previous ‘Overweight’ rating for SANA. JP Morgan also rated SANA shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $35 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated March 01, 2021. Goldman Initiated an Neutral rating on March 01, 2021, and assigned a price target of $40. BofA Securities initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for SANA, as published in its report on March 01, 2021.

Analysis of Sana Biotechnology Inc. (SANA)

In order to gain a clear picture of Sana Biotechnology Inc.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -44.80% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 4.00, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 1.17M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for SANA stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 9.09%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 8.05%, with a gain of 1.28% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $10.00, showing growth from the present price of $5.54, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SANA is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Sana Biotechnology Inc. Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 3.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 91.20% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in SANA shares?

The recent increase in stakes in SANA appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s position in SANA has increased by 1.04% in the first quarter. The company now owns 10,876,929 shares of the stock, with a value of $35.57 million, following the purchase of 112,202 additional shares during the last quarter. During the last quarter, the company picked up 0 additional shares for a total stake of worth $33.27 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 10,175,000.

During the first quarter, Fidelity Management & Research Co added a 7,901,063 position in SANA. The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchased an additional 0.13 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 1.46%, now holding 8.83 million shares worth $28.87 million. At the end of the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its SANA holdings by 3.68% and now holds 6.79 million SANA shares valued at $22.2 million with the added 0.24 million shares during the period. SANA shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 91.20% at present.