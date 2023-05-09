A share of Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) closed at $12.34 per share on Monday, down from $12.35 day before. While Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc. has underperformed by -0.08%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, PHAT fell by -5.59%, with highs and lows ranging from $13.44 to $5.84, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 28.87% in the last 200 days.

On March 13, 2023, Craig Hallum started tracking Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: PHAT) recommending Buy. A report published by Jefferies on October 21, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for PHAT. Goldman May 12, 2021d the rating to Neutral on May 12, 2021, and set its price target from $40 to $48. BMO Capital Markets initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for PHAT, as published in its report on February 17, 2021. Guggenheim’s report from February 02, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $60 for PHAT shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Goldman also rated the stock as ‘Sell’.

Analysis of Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PHAT)

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 6.10, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and PHAT is registering an average volume of 417.95K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.74%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.81%, with a gain of 11.17% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $17.67, showing growth from the present price of $12.34, which can serve as yet another indication of whether PHAT is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc. Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.40%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 76.00% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in PHAT shares?

The recent increase in stakes in PHAT appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Invesco Advisers, Inc.’s position in PHAT has increased by 1.79% in the first quarter. The company now owns 2,090,543 shares of the stock, with a value of $14.93 million, following the purchase of 36,699 additional shares during the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP made another decreased to its shares in PHAT during the first quarter, downing its stake by -0.36%.

At the end of the first quarter, 683 Capital Management LLC decreased its PHAT holdings by -18.87% and now holds 1.35 million PHAT shares valued at $9.64 million with the lessened -0.31 million shares during the period. PHAT shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 76.00% at present.