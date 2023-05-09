The share price of Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY) fell to $0.83 per share on Monday from $0.87. While Pagaya Technologies Ltd. has underperformed by -4.40%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, PGY fell by -91.62%, with highs and lows ranging from $34.50 to $0.57, whereas the simple moving average fell by -80.68% in the last 200 days.

On April 26, 2023, The Benchmark Company started tracking Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: PGY) recommending Buy. A report published by Canaccord Genuity on February 16, 2023, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for PGY. UBS also rated PGY shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $1.25 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated January 13, 2023. Canaccord Genuity Initiated an Hold rating on December 14, 2022, and assigned a price target of $1.50. Wedbush initiated its ‘Neutral’ rating for PGY, as published in its report on October 12, 2022. MoffettNathanson’s report from September 12, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $12 for PGY shares, giving the stock a ‘Market Perform’ rating.

Analysis of Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 41.20%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Pagaya Technologies Ltd.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 3.30, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and PGY is recording an average volume of 2.42M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.18%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 8.24%, with a loss of -0.85% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $2.07, showing growth from the present price of $0.83, which can serve as yet another indication of whether PGY is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Pagaya Technologies Ltd. Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 26.02%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 42.20% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in PGY shares?

The recent increase in stakes in PGY appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Tiger Global Management LLC’s position in PGY has decreased by -15.30% in the first quarter. The company now owns 63,001,324 shares of the stock, with a value of $64.26 million, following the sale of -11,383,054 additional shares during the last quarter. GIC Pte Ltd. made another increased to its shares in PGY during the first quarter, upping its stake by 46.70%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 13,645,957 additional shares for a total stake of worth $43.72 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 42,867,434.

During the first quarter, Clal Pension & Provident Funds Lt added a 1,911,172 position in PGY. EJF Capital LLC sold an additional -2.03 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -11.35%, now holding 15.86 million shares worth $16.18 million. At the end of the first quarter, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC decreased its PGY holdings by -31.77% and now holds 7.57 million PGY shares valued at $7.72 million with the lessened -3.52 million shares during the period. PGY shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 42.20% at present.