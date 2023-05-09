The share price of JE Cleantech Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:JCSE) rose to $0.79 per share on Monday from $0.49. While JE Cleantech Holdings Limited has overperformed by 59.75%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, JCSE fell by -89.09%, with highs and lows ranging from $17.82 to $0.43, whereas the simple moving average fell by -16.90% in the last 200 days.

Analysis of JE Cleantech Holdings Limited (JCSE)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -23.50%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of JE Cleantech Holdings Limited’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 11.60% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.00, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and JCSE is recording an average volume of 154.98K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 15.78%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 22.89%, with a gain of 51.88% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze JE Cleantech Holdings Limited Shares?

A leading company in the Specialty Industrial Machinery sector, JE Cleantech Holdings Limited (JCSE) is based in the Singapore. When comparing JE Cleantech Holdings Limited shares with other companies under Industrials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 12.34, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -57.00%.

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 75.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 0.60% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in JCSE shares?

The recent increase in stakes in JCSE appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The company now owns 22,189 shares of the stock, with a value of $11649.0, following the purchase of 22,189 additional shares during the last quarter. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 11,193 additional shares for a total stake of worth $5876.0, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 11,193.

During the first quarter, Renaissance Technologies LLC subtracted a -38,200 position in JCSE. UBS Securities LLC sold an additional 11942.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -100.00%, now holding 0.0 shares worth $0.0. At the end of the first quarter, Two Sigma Investments LP decreased its JCSE holdings by -100.00% and now holds 0.0 JCSE shares valued at $0.0 with the lessened 29380.0 shares during the period. JCSE shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 0.60% at present.