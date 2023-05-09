SES AI Corporation (NYSE:SES) marked $1.56 per share on Monday, up from a previous closing price of $1.49. While SES AI Corporation has overperformed by 4.70%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SES fell by -74.96%, with highs and lows ranging from $7.79 to $1.41, whereas the simple moving average fell by -61.10% in the last 200 days.

On October 31, 2022, Cowen started tracking SES AI Corporation (NYSE: SES) recommending Market Perform. A report published by Deutsche Bank on September 14, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Hold’ rating for SES.

Analysis of SES AI Corporation (SES)

In order to gain a clear picture of SES AI Corporation’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -12.80% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 20.50, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 611.29K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for SES stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.72%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.68%, with a loss of -0.64% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $4.00, showing growth from the present price of $1.56, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SES is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze SES AI Corporation Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.60%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 41.80% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in SES shares?

The recent increase in stakes in SES appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in SES during the first quarter, upping its stake by 2.73%.

At the end of the first quarter, Invesco Capital Management LLC increased its SES holdings by 3.95% and now holds 2.95 million SES shares valued at $8.7 million with the added 0.11 million shares during the period. SES shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 41.80% at present.