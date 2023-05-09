In Monday’s session, C3.ai Inc. (NYSE:AI) marked $19.23 per share, up from $18.70 in the previous session. While C3.ai Inc. has overperformed by 2.83%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, AI rose by 12.59%, with highs and lows ranging from $34.68 to $10.16, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 11.28% in the last 200 days.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

On April 24, 2023, Wolfe Research Downgraded C3.ai Inc. (NYSE: AI) to Underperform. A report published by DA Davidson on February 03, 2023, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for AI. Canaccord Genuity also rated AI shares as ‘Hold’, setting a target price of $14 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated October 10, 2022. Wolfe Research initiated its ‘Peer Perform’ rating for AI, as published in its report on August 17, 2022. Piper Sandler’s report from June 02, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $15 for AI shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. Wedbush also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of C3.ai Inc. (AI)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -4.40%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

C3.ai Inc.’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -27.10% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 7.70, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and AI has an average volume of 23.71M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.27%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.72%, with a gain of 3.22% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $19.70, showing growth from the present price of $19.23, which can serve as yet another indication of whether AI is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze C3.ai Inc. Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 3.00%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 44.30% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in AI shares?

The recent increase in stakes in AI appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in AI has increased by 1.11% in the first quarter. The company now owns 9,010,164 shares of the stock, with a value of $302.47 million, following the purchase of 99,308 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another decreased to its shares in AI during the first quarter, downing its stake by -0.19%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -8,914 additional shares for a total stake of worth $157.38 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 4,688,215.

During the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. added a 66,176 position in AI. Geode Capital Management LLC sold an additional 37743.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -2.81%, now holding 1.31 million shares worth $43.89 million. At the end of the first quarter, Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its AI holdings by -56.59% and now holds 1.29 million AI shares valued at $43.19 million with the lessened -1.68 million shares during the period. AI shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 44.30% at present.