Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXA) marked $0.19 per share on Monday, down from a previous closing price of $0.19. While Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. has underperformed by -0.70%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CNXA fell by -98.58%, with highs and lows ranging from $13.00 to $0.14, whereas the simple moving average fell by -50.34% in the last 200 days.

Analysis of Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (CNXA)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 1.90%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

An average volume of 825.65K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for CNXA stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 27.77%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 23.03%, with a gain of 24.16% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 35.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 8.73% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in CNXA shares?

The recent increase in stakes in CNXA appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The company now owns 1,292,418 shares of the stock, with a value of $0.19 million, following the purchase of 1,292,418 additional shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial BD LLC made another increased to its shares in CNXA during the first quarter, upping its stake by 72.78%.

CNXA shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 8.73% at present.