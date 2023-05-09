A share of Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) closed at $1.59 per share on Monday, up from $1.57 day before. While Agenus Inc. has overperformed by 1.27%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, AGEN fell by -9.66%, with highs and lows ranging from $3.37 to $1.25, whereas the simple moving average fell by -31.72% in the last 200 days.

On February 28, 2023, H.C. Wainwright started tracking Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ: AGEN) recommending Buy. A report published by SMBC Nikko on September 28, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Outperform’ rating for AGEN. H.C. Wainwright also rated AGEN shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $12 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated December 16, 2021. B. Riley FBR Initiated an Buy rating on November 19, 2019, and assigned a price target of $6. B. Riley FBR initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for AGEN, as published in its report on April 22, 2019. H.C. Wainwright’s report from October 28, 2016 suggests a price prediction of $5 for AGEN shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. Maxim Group also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Agenus Inc. (AGEN)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 39.90%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Agenus Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.10, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and AGEN is registering an average volume of 5.18M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 8.73%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.14%, with a gain of 5.30% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $7.58, showing growth from the present price of $1.59, which can serve as yet another indication of whether AGEN is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Agenus Inc. Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 8.21%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 59.60% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in AGEN shares?

The recent increase in stakes in AGEN appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Deep Track Capital LP’s position in AGEN has increased by 2.56% in the first quarter. The company now owns 27,000,000 shares of the stock, with a value of $41.04 million, following the purchase of 675,000 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in AGEN during the first quarter, upping its stake by 6.03%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 1,339,184 additional shares for a total stake of worth $35.78 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 23,540,495.

During the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. added a 2,277,707 position in AGEN. BlackRock Fund Advisors purchased an additional 2.22 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 13.19%, now holding 19.07 million shares worth $28.99 million. At the end of the first quarter, Invus Public Equities Advisors LL increased its AGEN holdings by 7.80% and now holds 15.63 million AGEN shares valued at $23.76 million with the added 1.13 million shares during the period. AGEN shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 59.60% at present.