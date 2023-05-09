In Monday’s session, Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) marked $0.83 per share, up from $0.82 in the previous session. While Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has overperformed by 1.92%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, INO fell by -70.20%, with highs and lows ranging from $2.82 to $0.69, whereas the simple moving average fell by -50.59% in the last 200 days.

On November 09, 2022, Maxim Group Downgraded Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: INO) to Hold. A report published by BofA Securities on November 01, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Underperform’ for INO. RBC Capital Mkts also rated INO shares as ‘Sector Perform’, setting a target price of $4 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated July 19, 2022. BofA Securities January 21, 2022d its ‘Underperform’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for INO, as published in its report on January 21, 2022. Jefferies’s report from December 29, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $6 for INO shares, giving the stock a ‘Hold’ rating. BofA Securities also rated the stock as ‘Underperform’.

Analysis of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INO)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -87.50%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -98.00% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 3.30, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and INO has an average volume of 5.15M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 8.27%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.40%, with a gain of 9.14% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $1.40, showing growth from the present price of $0.83, which can serve as yet another indication of whether INO is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.40%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 47.80% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in INO shares?

The recent increase in stakes in INO appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. SSgA Funds Management, Inc.’s position in INO has increased by 20.93% in the first quarter. The company now owns 31,472,352 shares of the stock, with a value of $25.81 million, following the purchase of 5,446,385 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another increased to its shares in INO during the first quarter, upping its stake by 17.21%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 2,937,753 additional shares for a total stake of worth $16.41 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 20,011,271.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. added a 1,658,457 position in INO. D. E. Shaw & Co. LP purchased an additional 0.92 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 12.18%, now holding 8.47 million shares worth $6.95 million. At the end of the first quarter, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its INO holdings by 6.31% and now holds 4.89 million INO shares valued at $4.01 million with the added 0.29 million shares during the period. INO shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 47.80% at present.