Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) marked $2.44 per share on Monday, up from a previous closing price of $1.91. While Arrival has overperformed by 27.75%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ARVL fell by -97.56%, with highs and lows ranging from $103.50 to $1.62, whereas the simple moving average fell by -91.45% in the last 200 days.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

On October 06, 2021, Berenberg started tracking Arrival (NASDAQ: ARVL) recommending Buy. A report published by Barclays on June 03, 2021, Initiated its previous ‘Overweight’ rating for ARVL.

Analysis of Arrival (ARVL)

In order to gain a clear picture of Arrival’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -19.30% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 7.20, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 383.28K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for ARVL stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 17.04%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 14.82%, with a gain of 27.08% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $1.50, showing decline from the present price of $2.44, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ARVL is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Arrival Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 44.99%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 9.70% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

ARVL shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 9.70% at present.