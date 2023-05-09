Zions Bancorporation National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) closed Monday at $24.26 per share, up from $23.76 a day earlier. While Zions Bancorporation National Association has overperformed by 2.10%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ZION fell by -57.74%, with highs and lows ranging from $59.75 to $18.26, whereas the simple moving average fell by -48.93% in the last 200 days.

On May 05, 2023, JP Morgan Upgraded Zions Bancorporation National Association (NASDAQ: ZION) to Overweight. A report published by Robert W. Baird on April 05, 2023, Upgraded its rating to ‘Outperform’ for ZION. JP Morgan also Downgraded ZION shares as ‘Underweight’, setting a target price of $46 on the company’s shares in a report dated January 25, 2023. Barclays January 03, 2023d the rating to Underweight on January 03, 2023, and set its price target from $68 to $59. DA Davidson December 21, 2022d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Buy’ for ZION, as published in its report on December 21, 2022. Morgan Stanley’s report from December 05, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $65 for ZION shares, giving the stock a ‘Equal-Weight’ rating. Wolfe Research also rated the stock as ‘Peer Perform’.

Analysis of Zions Bancorporation National Association (ZION)

The current dividend for ZION investors is set at $1.64 per share, indicating investors will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 47.50%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Zions Bancorporation National Association’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 16.30% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and ZION is recording an average volume of 5.78M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 8.37%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 17.65%, with a loss of -9.55% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $37.47, showing growth from the present price of $24.26, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ZION is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Zions Bancorporation National Association Shares?

Zions Bancorporation National Association (ZION) is based in the USA and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Banks – Regional market. When comparing Zions Bancorporation National Association shares with other companies under Financial, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 4.59, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 37.30%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.00%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 85.20% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in ZION shares?

The recent increase in stakes in ZION appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in ZION has increased by 5.82% in the first quarter. The company now owns 20,418,427 shares of the stock, with a value of $611.12 million, following the purchase of 1,122,317 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another increased to its shares in ZION during the first quarter, upping its stake by 1.57%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 118,836 additional shares for a total stake of worth $230.66 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 7,706,793.

During the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. subtracted a -106,274 position in ZION. LSV Asset Management sold an additional 52360.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -1.11%, now holding 4.67 million shares worth $139.69 million. At the end of the first quarter, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its ZION holdings by -0.16% and now holds 3.96 million ZION shares valued at $118.62 million with the lessened 6329.0 shares during the period. ZION shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 85.20% at present.