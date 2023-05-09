Within its last year performance, XERS rose by 11.11%, with highs and lows ranging from $2.50 to $0.97, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 57.76% in the last 200 days.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

On October 21, 2022, Jefferies started tracking Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: XERS) recommending Buy. A report published by Craig Hallum on April 28, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for XERS. SVB Leerink also rated XERS shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $6 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated November 17, 2021. H.C. Wainwright Initiated an Buy rating on October 29, 2021, and assigned a price target of $4. RBC Capital Mkts initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for XERS, as published in its report on April 07, 2021. Piper Sandler’s report from February 18, 2020 suggests a price prediction of $12 for XERS shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. RBC Capital Mkts also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. (XERS)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 54.70%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc.’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -139.90% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.20, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and XERS has an average volume of 1.21M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.96%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.06%, with a loss of -1.64% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $5.00, showing growth from the present price of $2.40, which can serve as yet another indication of whether XERS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.71%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 45.50% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in XERS shares?

The recent increase in stakes in XERS appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Stonepine Capital Management LLC’s position in XERS has decreased by -13.40% in the first quarter. The company now owns 11,195,189 shares of the stock, with a value of $18.25 million, following the sale of -1,732,979 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another increased to its shares in XERS during the first quarter, upping its stake by 7.09%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 502,646 additional shares for a total stake of worth $12.37 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 7,588,783.

At the end of the first quarter, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its XERS holdings by 3.39% and now holds 2.43 million XERS shares valued at $3.97 million with the added 79689.0 shares during the period. XERS shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 45.50% at present.