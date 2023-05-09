Customers Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) closed Monday at $17.77 per share, down from $19.07 a day earlier. While Customers Bancorp Inc. has underperformed by -6.82%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CUBI fell by -58.92%, with highs and lows ranging from $43.31 to $6.87, whereas the simple moving average fell by -39.75% in the last 200 days.

On October 28, 2022, DA Davidson Upgraded Customers Bancorp Inc. (NYSE: CUBI) to Buy. Keefe Bruyette also Upgraded CUBI shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $80 on the company’s shares in a report dated March 29, 2022. Stephens Initiated an Equal-Weight rating on March 29, 2022, and assigned a price target of $62.50. Wedbush initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for CUBI, as published in its report on January 15, 2021. Jefferies’s report from December 04, 2020 suggests a price prediction of $21 for CUBI shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. B. Riley Securities also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Customers Bancorp Inc. (CUBI)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 26.00%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Customers Bancorp Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 23.50% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and CUBI is recording an average volume of 841.50K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.50%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 12.16%, with a loss of -15.06% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $34.38, showing growth from the present price of $17.77, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CUBI is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Customers Bancorp Inc. Shares?

Customers Bancorp Inc. (CUBI) is based in the USA and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Banks – Regional market. When comparing Customers Bancorp Inc. shares with other companies under Financial, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 3.03, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -73.50%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 4.90%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 87.80% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in CUBI shares?

The recent increase in stakes in CUBI appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in CUBI has decreased by -1.43% in the first quarter. The company now owns 4,298,399 shares of the stock, with a value of $79.61 million, following the sale of -62,423 additional shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP made another increased to its shares in CUBI during the first quarter, upping its stake by 2.19%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 51,252 additional shares for a total stake of worth $44.27 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 2,390,225.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. added a 46,852 position in CUBI. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. sold an additional 71759.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -4.47%, now holding 1.53 million shares worth $28.4 million. At the end of the first quarter, Federated MDTA LLC increased its CUBI holdings by 7.61% and now holds 0.62 million CUBI shares valued at $11.4 million with the added 43518.0 shares during the period. CUBI shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 87.80% at present.