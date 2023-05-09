Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:ADD) closed Monday at $1.34 per share, down from $1.55 a day earlier. While Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. has underperformed by -13.55%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ADD fell by -75.72%, with highs and lows ranging from $7.38 to $0.65, whereas the simple moving average fell by -36.99% in the last 200 days.

Analysis of Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (ADD)

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Color Star Technology Co. Ltd.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -127.00% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and ADD is recording an average volume of 196.20K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 11.70%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 21.95%, with a loss of -14.10% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 6.45%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 1.00% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in ADD shares?

The recent increase in stakes in ADD appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Two Sigma Investments LP’s position in ADD has increased by 78.47% in the first quarter. The company now owns 32,006 shares of the stock, with a value of $58571.0, following the purchase of 14,072 additional shares during the last quarter.

ADD shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 1.00% at present.