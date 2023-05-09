As of Monday, Blue Star Foods Corp.’s (NASDAQ:BSFC) stock closed at $0.11, up from $0.11 the previous day. While Blue Star Foods Corp. has overperformed by 1.60%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, BSFC fell by -92.01%, with highs and lows ranging from $1.68 to $0.11, whereas the simple moving average fell by -81.67% in the last 200 days.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Analysis of Blue Star Foods Corp. (BSFC)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 31.30%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Blue Star Foods Corp.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -235.00% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.20, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and BSFC is recording 3.40M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 8.67%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.63%, with a loss of -3.38% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $1.00, showing growth from the present price of $0.11, which can serve as yet another indication of whether BSFC is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Blue Star Foods Corp. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 58.70%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 4.90% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in BSFC shares?

The recent increase in stakes in BSFC appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. During the last quarter, the company picked up 240,385 additional shares for a total stake of worth $30529.0, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 240,385.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. added a 212 position in BSFC. Geode Capital Management LLC sold an additional 212.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -0.32%, now holding 66335.0 shares worth $8425.0. At the end of the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its BSFC holdings by -0.60% and now holds 27387.0 BSFC shares valued at $3478.0 with the lessened 165.0 shares during the period. BSFC shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 4.90% at present.