Currently, Akoustis Technologies Inc.’s (AKTS) stock is trading at $2.74, marking a fall of -5.84% from last night’s close. At this price, the stock is -47.71% below its 52-week high of $5.24 and 20.18% above its 52-week low of $2.28. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -21.25% below the high and +4.58% above the low.

The 200-day Simple moving average is often placed more emphasis on by traders because of daily price changes. Investors will use the SMA-200 in different situations in trading activity as a key indicator to determine their support and resistance levels, and at the moment, AKTS’s SMA-200 is $3.49.

As well, it is important to consider AKTS stock ratios such as price-to-sales, which is currently 9.24.AKTS’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 2.12, resulting in an 4.21 price to cash per share for the period.

How does Akoustis Technologies Inc. (AKTS) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. Currently, there are 4 brokerage firms that recommend the stock as a Strong Buy. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1. Using a scale of 1-5, the current average recommendation is 5.00 in simple terms.

Akoustis Technologies Inc. (AKTS): Earnings History

If we examine Akoustis Technologies Inc.’s recent earnings history, in the last quarter ended on 12/30/2022, it posted adjusted earnings per share of -$0.19, slashing the consensus of -$0.25. In other words, it beat the consensus by $0.06, resulting in a 24.00% surprise. In the 3 months period before the previous quarter which was closed on 12/30/2022, the stock recorded adjusted earnings per share of -$0.19 in contrast with the Outlook of -$0.25. That was a difference of $0.06 and a surprise of 24.00%.

Most analysts expect public companies to report earnings and revenue in line with their projections, but sometimes these figures vary from what they actually expected. In the current quarter, the company had earnings predictions made by 4 different analysts, who are expecting earnings to fall in between the range of -0.10 and -0.24 with an average Earnings Estimate of -0.18 which is in contrast with the last year earnings estimate of -0.22 and also replicates 18.18% growth rate year over year.

Akoustis Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AKTS) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Akoustis Technologies Inc. (AKTS). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 4.28% of shares. A total of 168 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 40.61% of its stock and 42.43% of its float.

The securities firm TOMPKINS MARK N. holds 2.17 million shares of AKTS, making it the second largest institutional shareholder.

An overview of Akoustis Technologies Inc.’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests Akoustis Technologies Inc. (AKTS) traded 521,289 shares per day, with a moving average of $3.04 and price change of -0.44. With the moving average of $3.12 and a price change of -0.88, about 606,172 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, AKTS’s 100-day average volume is 699,176 shares, alongside a moving average of $3.30 and a price change of -0.76.