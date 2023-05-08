A share of Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) closed at $137.02 per share on Friday, up from $135.75 day before. While Whirlpool Corporation has overperformed by 0.94%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, WHR fell by -30.86%, with highs and lows ranging from $196.30 to $124.10, whereas the simple moving average fell by -6.02% in the last 200 days.

On April 11, 2023, Goldman Upgraded Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE: WHR) to Buy. A report published by JP Morgan on December 20, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for WHR. Goldman also rated WHR shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $160 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated November 17, 2022. BofA Securities October 26, 2022d the rating to Underperform on October 26, 2022, and set its price target from $155 to $119. Credit Suisse initiated its ‘Neutral’ rating for WHR, as published in its report on April 05, 2022. RBC Capital Mkts’s report from October 25, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $190 for WHR shares, giving the stock a ‘Underperform’ rating. RBC Capital Mkts also rated the stock as ‘Sector Perform’.

Analysis of Whirlpool Corporation (WHR)

It’s important to note that WHR shareholders are currently getting $7.00 per share in dividends, so investors will receive a return regardless of how the company performs. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -5.50%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

Whirlpool Corporation’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -63.80% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.60, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and WHR is registering an average volume of 831.85K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.63%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.67%, with a loss of -1.84% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $146.83, showing growth from the present price of $137.02, which can serve as yet another indication of whether WHR is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Whirlpool Corporation Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.07%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 96.70% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in WHR shares?

The recent increase in stakes in WHR appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in WHR has increased by 1.21% in the first quarter. The company now owns 6,806,855 shares of the stock, with a value of $898.64 million, following the purchase of 81,536 additional shares during the last quarter. PRIMECAP Management Co. made another decreased to its shares in WHR during the first quarter, downing its stake by -1.20%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -58,565 additional shares for a total stake of worth $635.07 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 4,810,405.

During the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. subtracted a -139,761 position in WHR. BlackRock Fund Advisors sold an additional -0.3 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -9.15%, now holding 2.94 million shares worth $388.03 million. At the end of the first quarter, Greenhaven Associates, Inc. decreased its WHR holdings by -21.48% and now holds 2.13 million WHR shares valued at $280.78 million with the lessened -0.58 million shares during the period. WHR shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 96.70% at present.