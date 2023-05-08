Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) closed Friday at $160.08 per share, up from $156.40 a day earlier. While Eagle Materials Inc. has overperformed by 2.35%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, EXP rose by 18.39%, with highs and lows ranging from $158.29 to $101.98, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 21.31% in the last 200 days.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

On August 19, 2022, Raymond James started tracking Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE: EXP) recommending Outperform. A report published by JP Morgan on July 20, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for EXP. Northcoast also Upgraded EXP shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $193 on the company’s shares in a report dated January 10, 2022. Exane BNP Paribas October 19, 2021d its ‘Outperform’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for EXP, as published in its report on October 19, 2021. Jefferies also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Eagle Materials Inc. (EXP)

The current dividend for EXP investors is set at $1.00 per share, indicating investors will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 10.50%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Eagle Materials Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 38.00% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.20, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and EXP is recording an average volume of 268.13K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.17%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.73%, with a gain of 8.01% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $158.50, showing decline from the present price of $160.08, which can serve as yet another indication of whether EXP is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Eagle Materials Inc. Shares?

Eagle Materials Inc. (EXP) is based in the USA and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Building Materials market. When comparing Eagle Materials Inc. shares with other companies under Basic Materials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 13.85, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 26.40%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.40%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 97.30% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in EXP shares?

The recent increase in stakes in EXP appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in EXP has increased by 4.06% in the first quarter. The company now owns 3,941,643 shares of the stock, with a value of $578.44 million, following the purchase of 153,699 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another decreased to its shares in EXP during the first quarter, downing its stake by -2.15%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -67,830 additional shares for a total stake of worth $453.66 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 3,091,363.

During the first quarter, Fidelity Management & Research Co subtracted a -356,188 position in EXP. Neuberger Berman Investment Advis purchased an additional 10895.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 0.65%, now holding 1.7 million shares worth $248.83 million. At the end of the first quarter, Allspring Global Investments LLC decreased its EXP holdings by -4.36% and now holds 1.31 million EXP shares valued at $192.28 million with the lessened 59694.0 shares during the period. EXP shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 97.30% at present.