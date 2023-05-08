As of Friday, UFP Industries Inc.’s (NASDAQ:UFPI) stock closed at $81.43, up from $79.47 the previous day. While UFP Industries Inc. has overperformed by 2.47%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, UFPI fell by -2.07%, with highs and lows ranging from $99.40 to $64.12, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 0.74% in the last 200 days.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

On July 19, 2021, Sidoti Upgraded UFP Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: UFPI) to Buy. Stifel also rated UFPI shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $55 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated March 11, 2020. The Benchmark Company Initiated an Buy rating on March 05, 2020, and assigned a price target of $57. Wedbush initiated its ‘Neutral’ rating for UFPI, as published in its report on February 14, 2020. Seaport Global Securities also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of UFP Industries Inc. (UFPI)

Investors in UFP Industries Inc. will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter since the company’s dividend stands at $1.00 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -5.10%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of UFP Industries Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 30.50% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.10, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and UFPI is recording 673.98K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.49%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.98%, with a gain of 3.71% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $103.83, showing growth from the present price of $81.43, which can serve as yet another indication of whether UFPI is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze UFP Industries Inc. Shares?

The Lumber & Wood Production market is dominated by UFP Industries Inc. (UFPI) based in the USA. When comparing UFP Industries Inc. shares with other companies under Basic Materials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 10.20, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -5.50%.

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.00%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 84.40% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in UFPI shares?

The recent increase in stakes in UFPI appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in UFPI has increased by 3.12% in the first quarter. The company now owns 9,506,854 shares of the stock, with a value of $755.51 million, following the purchase of 287,911 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in UFPI during the first quarter, upping its stake by 1.66%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 119,602 additional shares for a total stake of worth $582.49 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 7,329,645.

During the first quarter, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP added a 101,530 position in UFPI. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. sold an additional 1006.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -0.05%, now holding 2.03 million shares worth $160.99 million. At the end of the first quarter, T. Rowe Price Investment Manageme decreased its UFPI holdings by -0.19% and now holds 1.9 million UFPI shares valued at $151.11 million with the lessened 3653.0 shares during the period. UFPI shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 84.40% at present.