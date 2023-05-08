The share price of VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) fell to $3.79 per share on Friday from $3.95. While VTEX has underperformed by -4.05%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, VTEX fell by -32.80%, with highs and lows ranging from $5.56 to $2.66, whereas the simple moving average fell by -2.66% in the last 200 days.

On March 09, 2023, DA Davidson started tracking VTEX (NYSE: VTEX) recommending Buy. A report published by Morgan Stanley on December 19, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Equal-Weight’ for VTEX. UBS also rated VTEX shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $4.30 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated October 20, 2022. Itau BBA September 21, 2022d the rating to Market Perform on September 21, 2022, and set its price target from $11 to $1.80. BofA Securities August 26, 2022d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Buy’ for VTEX, as published in its report on August 26, 2022. Credit Suisse also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of VTEX (VTEX)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 22.60%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of VTEX’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -18.10% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 4.60, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and VTEX is recording an average volume of 362.13K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.57%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 8.57%, with a gain of 8.29% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $5.55, showing growth from the present price of $3.79, which can serve as yet another indication of whether VTEX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze VTEX Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 25.56%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 66.70% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in VTEX shares?

The recent increase in stakes in VTEX appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Dynamo Internacional Gestão de Re’s position in VTEX has increased by 40.93% in the first quarter. The company now owns 9,382,426 shares of the stock, with a value of $36.03 million, following the purchase of 2,725,083 additional shares during the last quarter. Dynamo Administração de Recursos made another decreased to its shares in VTEX during the first quarter, downing its stake by -27.55%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -3,315,080 additional shares for a total stake of worth $33.47 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 8,717,410.

At the end of the first quarter, Bogari Gestão de Investimentos Lt decreased its VTEX holdings by -2.52% and now holds 2.25 million VTEX shares valued at $8.63 million with the lessened 58122.0 shares during the period. VTEX shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 66.70% at present.