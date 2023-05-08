In Friday’s session, Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) marked $4.16 per share, down from $4.22 in the previous session. While Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has underperformed by -1.42%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, TKC rose by 18.18%, with highs and lows ranging from $5.44 to $2.33, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 6.69% in the last 200 days.

On December 07, 2021, Goldman Downgraded Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE: TKC) to Neutral. A report published by HSBC Securities on May 13, 2019, Downgraded its rating to ‘Hold’ for TKC. JP Morgan September 04, 2018d its ‘Overweight’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for TKC, as published in its report on September 04, 2018. Goldman also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (TKC)

With TKC’s current dividend of $0.30 per share, investors can expect to earn a return regardless of performance. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 57.40%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 42.70% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.60, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and TKC has an average volume of 302.35K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.81%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.92%, with a loss of -4.59% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $5.30, showing growth from the present price of $4.16, which can serve as yet another indication of whether TKC is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Shares?

Telecom Services giant Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (TKC) is based in the Turkey and is one of the largest companies in the market. When comparing Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. shares with other companies under Communication Services, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 6.42, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 331.10%.

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 67.40%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 4.20% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in TKC shares?

The recent increase in stakes in TKC appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC’s position in TKC has decreased by -5.64% in the first quarter. The company now owns 8,632,090 shares of the stock, with a value of $37.12 million, following the sale of -515,673 additional shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Investment Management B made another decreased to its shares in TKC during the first quarter, downing its stake by -0.16%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -8,045 additional shares for a total stake of worth $21.34 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 4,962,286.

During the first quarter, Parametric Portfolio Associates L subtracted a -21,031 position in TKC. O’Shaughnessy Asset Management LL sold an additional 4147.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -0.16%, now holding 2.57 million shares worth $11.04 million. At the end of the first quarter, Aperio Group LLC increased its TKC holdings by 283.89% and now holds 1.76 million TKC shares valued at $7.57 million with the added 1.3 million shares during the period. TKC shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 4.20% at present.