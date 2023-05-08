The share price of TTM Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) rose to $11.65 per share on Friday from $11.50. While TTM Technologies Inc. has overperformed by 1.30%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, TTMI fell by -19.77%, with highs and lows ranging from $17.49 to $11.13, whereas the simple moving average fell by -19.42% in the last 200 days.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

On January 26, 2023, Stifel Downgraded TTM Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: TTMI) to Hold. A report published by Truist on February 10, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Hold’ for TTMI. Craig Hallum also rated TTMI shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $15 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated September 29, 2020. JP Morgan March 11, 2020d its ‘Overweight’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for TTMI, as published in its report on March 11, 2020. JP Morgan’s report from December 13, 2019 suggests a price prediction of $16 for TTMI shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. B. Riley FBR also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of TTM Technologies Inc. (TTMI)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 3.20%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of TTM Technologies Inc.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 6.50% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.70, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and TTMI is recording an average volume of 507.07K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.69%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.54%, with a loss of -1.35% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $15.19, showing growth from the present price of $11.65, which can serve as yet another indication of whether TTMI is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze TTM Technologies Inc. Shares?

A leading company in the Electronic Components sector, TTM Technologies Inc. (TTMI) is based in the USA. When comparing TTM Technologies Inc. shares with other companies under Technology, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 16.88, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -27.00%.

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.60%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 98.90% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in TTMI shares?

The recent increase in stakes in TTMI appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in TTMI has increased by 1.98% in the first quarter. The company now owns 15,675,166 shares of the stock, with a value of $211.46 million, following the purchase of 304,045 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in TTMI during the first quarter, upping its stake by 2.65%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 296,453 additional shares for a total stake of worth $154.72 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 11,469,314.

During the first quarter, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP added a 70,190 position in TTMI. Thrivent Asset Management LLC purchased an additional 1.26 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 19.55%, now holding 7.68 million shares worth $103.65 million. At the end of the first quarter, Macquarie Investment Management B decreased its TTMI holdings by -4.02% and now holds 5.67 million TTMI shares valued at $76.43 million with the lessened -0.24 million shares during the period. TTMI shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 98.90% at present.