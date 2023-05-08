The share price of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) rose to $36.03 per share on Friday from $35.57. While Apartment Income REIT Corp. has overperformed by 1.29%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, AIRC fell by -24.61%, with highs and lows ranging from $47.81 to $32.51, whereas the simple moving average fell by -5.42% in the last 200 days.

On March 15, 2023, BMO Capital Markets Upgraded Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE: AIRC) to Market Perform. A report published by Wolfe Research on January 24, 2023, Initiated its previous ‘Outperform’ rating for AIRC. Goldman also Upgraded AIRC shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $43 on the company’s shares in a report dated December 08, 2022. Jefferies Initiated an Hold rating on October 19, 2022, and assigned a price target of $39. Jefferies July 22, 2022d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Hold’ for AIRC, as published in its report on July 22, 2022. Jefferies also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (AIRC)

A return on investment can be expected regardless of AIRC’s performance over the next quarter with the dividend set at $1.80 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 16.80%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Apartment Income REIT Corp.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 24.60% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and AIRC is recording an average volume of 872.49K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.24%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.40%, with a loss of -2.57% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $40.22, showing growth from the present price of $36.03, which can serve as yet another indication of whether AIRC is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Apartment Income REIT Corp. Shares?

A leading company in the REIT – Residential sector, Apartment Income REIT Corp. (AIRC) is based in the USA. When comparing Apartment Income REIT Corp. shares with other companies under Real Estate, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 10.81, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -103.20%.

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.42%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 101.16% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in AIRC shares?

The recent increase in stakes in AIRC appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in AIRC has decreased by -0.98% in the first quarter. The company now owns 22,146,056 shares of the stock, with a value of $793.05 million, following the sale of -219,562 additional shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Capital Management made another decreased to its shares in AIRC during the first quarter, downing its stake by -16.76%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -3,532,792 additional shares for a total stake of worth $628.44 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 17,549,275.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors added a 67,227 position in AIRC. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. purchased an additional 53474.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 0.64%, now holding 8.41 million shares worth $301.25 million. At the end of the first quarter, Principal Global Investors LLC decreased its AIRC holdings by -2.97% and now holds 8.4 million AIRC shares valued at $300.84 million with the lessened -0.26 million shares during the period. AIRC shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 101.16% at present.