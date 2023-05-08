RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) marked $9.24 per share on Friday, up from a previous closing price of $9.00. While RPT Realty has overperformed by 2.67%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, RPT fell by -31.36%, with highs and lows ranging from $13.34 to $7.28, whereas the simple moving average fell by -6.11% in the last 200 days.

On January 04, 2023, Deutsche Bank Downgraded RPT Realty (NYSE: RPT) to Hold. A report published by Credit Suisse on November 01, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for RPT. Mizuho also Downgraded RPT shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $11 on the company’s shares in a report dated August 16, 2022. Jefferies June 30, 2022d the rating to Hold on June 30, 2022, and set its price target from $16 to $10. Credit Suisse initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for RPT, as published in its report on June 23, 2022. Mizuho’s report from October 14, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $16 for RPT shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Raymond James also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of RPT Realty (RPT)

RPT currently pays a dividend of $0.56 per share, which means investors will get a return regardless of the company’s performance over the next few months. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -7.00%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

An average volume of 492.48K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for RPT stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.61%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.00%, with a loss of -0.65% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $10.89, showing growth from the present price of $9.24, which can serve as yet another indication of whether RPT is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze RPT Realty Shares?

The USA based company RPT Realty (RPT) is one of the biggest names in REIT – Retail. When comparing RPT Realty shares with other companies under Real Estate, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 10.15, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -110.20%.

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.50%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 99.50% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in RPT shares?

The recent increase in stakes in RPT appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in RPT has increased by 5.19% in the first quarter. The company now owns 14,741,805 shares of the stock, with a value of $140.19 million, following the purchase of 727,050 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in RPT during the first quarter, upping its stake by 0.25%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 34,736 additional shares for a total stake of worth $131.6 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 13,838,072.

At the end of the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its RPT holdings by 6.07% and now holds 5.72 million RPT shares valued at $54.44 million with the added 0.33 million shares during the period. RPT shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 99.50% at present.