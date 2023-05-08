ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) closed Friday at $70.38 per share, up from $69.60 a day earlier. While ManpowerGroup Inc. has overperformed by 1.12%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, MAN fell by -26.37%, with highs and lows ranging from $94.51 to $64.00, whereas the simple moving average fell by -11.95% in the last 200 days.

On April 27, 2023, Argus Downgraded ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE: MAN) to Hold. A report published by Northcoast on January 26, 2023, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for MAN. Exane BNP Paribas also rated MAN shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $95 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated January 05, 2023. Jefferies Initiated an Hold rating on October 25, 2022, and assigned a price target of $72. Truist July 15, 2022d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Hold’ for MAN, as published in its report on July 15, 2022. JP Morgan’s report from July 11, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $78 for MAN shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. BMO Capital Markets also rated the stock as ‘Market Perform’.

Analysis of ManpowerGroup Inc. (MAN)

The current dividend for MAN investors is set at $2.72 per share, indicating investors will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -10.60%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of ManpowerGroup Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 17.70% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.20, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and MAN is recording an average volume of 343.56K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.28%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.72%, with a loss of -7.04% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $80.22, showing growth from the present price of $70.38, which can serve as yet another indication of whether MAN is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze ManpowerGroup Inc. Shares?

ManpowerGroup Inc. (MAN) is based in the USA and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Staffing & Employment Services market. When comparing ManpowerGroup Inc. shares with other companies under Industrials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 10.24, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -52.70%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.06%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 99.56% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in MAN shares?

The recent increase in stakes in MAN appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in MAN has increased by 2.99% in the first quarter. The company now owns 6,870,564 shares of the stock, with a value of $567.03 million, following the purchase of 199,234 additional shares during the last quarter. Capital Research & Management Co made another decreased to its shares in MAN during the first quarter, downing its stake by -12.90%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -688,031 additional shares for a total stake of worth $383.32 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 4,644,667.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors subtracted a -15,998 position in MAN. Victory Capital Management, Inc. purchased an additional 68730.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 2.18%, now holding 3.23 million shares worth $266.25 million. At the end of the first quarter, Fidelity Management & Research Co increased its MAN holdings by 3.49% and now holds 2.31 million MAN shares valued at $190.61 million with the added 77870.0 shares during the period. MAN shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 99.56% at present.