In Friday’s session, Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:LAMR) marked $96.52 per share, down from $97.11 in the previous session. While Lamar Advertising Company has underperformed by -0.61%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, LAMR fell by -11.53%, with highs and lows ranging from $114.82 to $80.85, whereas the simple moving average fell by -0.76% in the last 200 days.

On July 07, 2022, Citigroup Upgraded Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ: LAMR) to Buy. A report published by Morgan Stanley on June 10, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Equal-Weight’ for LAMR. Wolfe Research also rated LAMR shares as ‘Peer Perform’, setting a target price of $131 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated March 29, 2022. Wolfe Research July 27, 2020d its ‘Underperform’ rating to ‘Peer Perform’ for LAMR, as published in its report on July 27, 2020. Citigroup’s report from March 25, 2020 suggests a price prediction of $40 for LAMR shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. Imperial Capital also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Lamar Advertising Company (LAMR)

With LAMR’s current dividend of $5.00 per share, investors can expect to earn a return regardless of performance. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 4.40%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Lamar Advertising Company’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 34.70% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.50, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and LAMR has an average volume of 407.49K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.23%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.61%, with a loss of -8.67% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $112.00, showing growth from the present price of $96.52, which can serve as yet another indication of whether LAMR is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Lamar Advertising Company Shares?

REIT – Specialty giant Lamar Advertising Company (LAMR) is based in the USA and is one of the largest companies in the market. When comparing Lamar Advertising Company shares with other companies under Real Estate, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 22.39, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -17.80%.

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.80%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 96.10% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in LAMR shares?

The recent increase in stakes in LAMR appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in LAMR has increased by 0.99% in the first quarter. The company now owns 12,664,963 shares of the stock, with a value of $1.27 billion, following the purchase of 124,505 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another increased to its shares in LAMR during the first quarter, upping its stake by 3.82%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 279,940 additional shares for a total stake of worth $759.27 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 7,601,072.

During the first quarter, Fidelity Management & Research Co added a 754,569 position in LAMR. Janus Henderson Investors US LLC purchased an additional 0.13 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 3.12%, now holding 4.25 million shares worth $424.9 million. At the end of the first quarter, Victory Capital Management, Inc. increased its LAMR holdings by 3.39% and now holds 4.24 million LAMR shares valued at $423.98 million with the added 0.14 million shares during the period. LAMR shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 96.10% at present.