A share of Weave Communications Inc. (NYSE:WEAV) closed at $5.28 per share on Friday, down from $5.35 day before. While Weave Communications Inc. has underperformed by -1.31%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, WEAV fell by -3.30%, with highs and lows ranging from $6.93 to $2.91, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 4.23% in the last 200 days.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

On May 04, 2023, Raymond James Upgraded Weave Communications Inc. (NYSE: WEAV) to Outperform. A report published by Loop Capital on August 04, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Hold’ for WEAV. Tigress Financial initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for WEAV, as published in its report on December 14, 2021. Stifel also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Weave Communications Inc. (WEAV)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 18.60%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Weave Communications Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -60.20% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.80, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and WEAV is registering an average volume of 222.06K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.55%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.91%, with a gain of 19.19% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $6.07, showing growth from the present price of $5.28, which can serve as yet another indication of whether WEAV is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Weave Communications Inc. Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 4.70%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 80.40% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in WEAV shares?

The recent increase in stakes in WEAV appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Tiger Global Management LLC made another decreased to its shares in WEAV during the first quarter, downing its stake by -25.33%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -1,781,663 additional shares for a total stake of worth $26.1 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 5,250,907.

During the first quarter, Wasatch Advisors, Inc. added a 317,859 position in WEAV. BlackRock Fund Advisors purchased an additional 1.41 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 647.13%, now holding 1.63 million shares worth $8.1 million. At the end of the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its WEAV holdings by 3.03% and now holds 1.43 million WEAV shares valued at $7.09 million with the added 41912.0 shares during the period. WEAV shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 80.40% at present.