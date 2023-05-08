Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) closed Friday at $105.24 per share, up from $104.09 a day earlier. While Polaris Inc. has overperformed by 1.10%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, PII fell by -5.39%, with highs and lows ranging from $123.87 to $91.86, whereas the simple moving average fell by -3.36% in the last 200 days.

On April 19, 2023, KeyBanc Capital Markets started tracking Polaris Inc. (NYSE: PII) recommending Overweight. A report published by UBS on January 27, 2023, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for PII. BMO Capital Markets December 08, 2022d the rating to Market Perform on December 08, 2022, and set its price target from $120 to $110. MKM Partners initiated its ‘Neutral’ rating for PII, as published in its report on November 30, 2022. Citigroup’s report from October 19, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $101 for PII shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. Jefferies also rated the stock as ‘Hold’.

Analysis of Polaris Inc. (PII)

The current dividend for PII investors is set at $2.60 per share, indicating investors will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 22.40%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Polaris Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 45.20% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.40, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and PII is recording an average volume of 555.85K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.83%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.31%, with a loss of -3.14% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $113.64, showing growth from the present price of $105.24, which can serve as yet another indication of whether PII is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Polaris Inc. Shares?

Polaris Inc. (PII) is based in the USA and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Recreational Vehicles market. When comparing Polaris Inc. shares with other companies under Consumer Cyclical, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 9.70, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 61.20%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.70%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 91.00% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in PII shares?

The recent increase in stakes in PII appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Capital Research & Management Co’s position in PII has increased by 1.66% in the first quarter. The company now owns 6,180,677 shares of the stock, with a value of $683.77 million, following the purchase of 100,770 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another decreased to its shares in PII during the first quarter, downing its stake by -0.51%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -29,845 additional shares for a total stake of worth $639.85 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 5,783,690.

During the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. added a 407,582 position in PII. BlackRock Fund Advisors purchased an additional 75823.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 1.72%, now holding 4.47 million shares worth $494.94 million. At the end of the first quarter, Manulife Investment Management increased its PII holdings by 8.78% and now holds 2.42 million PII shares valued at $267.99 million with the added 0.2 million shares during the period. PII shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 91.00% at present.