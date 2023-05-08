J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) marked $179.12 per share on Friday, up from a previous closing price of $174.97. While J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. has overperformed by 2.37%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, JBHT rose by 0.39%, with highs and lows ranging from $200.64 to $153.92, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 1.00% in the last 200 days.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

On January 09, 2023, Susquehanna Downgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. (NASDAQ: JBHT) to Neutral. A report published by UBS on January 04, 2023, Downgraded its rating to ‘Sell’ for JBHT. Wolfe Research Reiterated the rating as Outperform on July 20, 2022, but set its price target from $180 to $185. Wells Fargo resumed its ‘Overweight’ rating for JBHT, as published in its report on July 20, 2022. UBS’s report from July 20, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $180 for JBHT shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. Raymond James also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. (JBHT)

JBHT currently pays a dividend of $1.68 per share, which means investors will get a return regardless of the company’s performance over the next few months. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -7.40%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 25.90% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

An average volume of 720.48K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for JBHT stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.51%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.03%, with a gain of 2.18% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $189.02, showing growth from the present price of $179.12, which can serve as yet another indication of whether JBHT is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. Shares?

The USA based company J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. (JBHT) is one of the biggest names in Integrated Freight & Logistics. When comparing J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. shares with other companies under Industrials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 20.35, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -17.70%.

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.30%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 77.50% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in JBHT shares?

The recent increase in stakes in JBHT appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in JBHT has increased by 1.14% in the first quarter. The company now owns 9,601,868 shares of the stock, with a value of $1.68 billion, following the purchase of 107,897 additional shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Manageme made another decreased to its shares in JBHT during the first quarter, downing its stake by -5.62%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -311,440 additional shares for a total stake of worth $917.38 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 5,228,456.

During the first quarter, T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. subtracted a -202,592 position in JBHT. BlackRock Fund Advisors purchased an additional 0.24 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 5.91%, now holding 4.34 million shares worth $761.57 million. At the end of the first quarter, Janus Henderson Investors US LLC decreased its JBHT holdings by -11.72% and now holds 3.7 million JBHT shares valued at $649.49 million with the lessened -0.49 million shares during the period. JBHT shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 77.50% at present.